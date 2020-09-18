Sign up to take part or donate to Walk to End Alzheimer’s event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Walk to End Alzheimer’s happens on Saturday. But this year, the event will look a little different.

The walk usually draws around 1,200 people from the Sioux Falls area. This year, due to COVID-19, participants are invited to walk safely in their own neighborhoods or on local trails.

The Alzheimer’s Association provides care and support services at no cost to South Dakota families impacted by Alzheimer’s and all dementia and also funds critical research.

There’s still time for you to take part. To sign up or make a donation visit the Alzheimer’s Association website.