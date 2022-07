SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With one in three positions open at the South Dakota Women’s prison, the DOC is now offering $10,000 bonuses.

But not every new hire will receive one. The big bonus is only available to the first seven new correctional officers, and only if they stick around.

The new workers won’t receive the full bonuses until they’ve worked for a year and a half.

The employee turnover rate at the women’s prison is approaching 58 percent.