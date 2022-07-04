LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) – All across KELOLAND people are celebrating Independence Day. For one small town, the festivities have taken place for nearly 40 years.

A sea of red, white, and blue lined the streets of Lennox on Monday as people of all ages took in the sights and sounds from the parade.

For Cheryl and Arlan Hagena it’s something they wouldn’t miss.

“I don’t know how many years Lennox has done it, but we’ve been here every year I think,” watching the parade, Arlan Hagena said.

This was the 39th year for the Old Fashioned 4th of July. The couple says each year, the celebration seems to bring more and more people.

“The crowds have gotten a lot bigger over the years, and the 4th of July is usually hot, but that’s what we expect, otherwise the parade changes over the years,” Arlan Hagena said.

Delphi Klusmann is typically in the municipal band, but she’s viewing the parade from a different perspective this year.

“This is not like your traditional parade, but look, the people keep coming back, and so I think in addition to the parade, it is an excuse to all of us gather and enjoy the day,” watching the parade, Delphi Klusmann said.

Floats of all shapes and sizes roll through the parade, but this group can’t wait for some sweet treats.

“Just watch the parade and maybe get some candy,” 12-year-old, Jaylah Jilderda said.

“I think that draws families to come out, all this candy they throw out, it’s really fun for the kids, they look forward to it,” watching the parade, Cheryl Hagena said.

Fun on the fourth with this small-town tradition.

There was also a car show and arts in the park. There will also be fireworks at dusk following the Lennox Municipal Band concert, which starts at 8:00 p.m.