SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews in Sioux Falls will spend the next few months improving sidewalks along West 41st Street.

Construction started today between Willow and Grange Avenues.

Crews are improving A-D-A accessibility, including accessible curb ramps and sidewalks.

This work should be complete by August.

Drivers are urged to use caution and slow down near the sidewalk construction area.