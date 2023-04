SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Starting this weekend, sidewalks at multiple Sioux Falls parks will be getting some repairs.

The repairs will begin at Great Bear Saturday. Then over the next several weeks, several parks will have sidewalk repair work, including Great Plains Zoo, Terrace Park, Fawick Park and Menlo Park.

Work is expected to be done by early June. Park users are asked to use caution while near the construction areas.