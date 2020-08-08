Sidewalk inspection arrows point to concrete problems

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Pink arrows everywhere in Sioux Falls. That’s what you’ll find around the McKennan Park neighborhood and a few others.

It’s all part of the city’s sidewalk inspection program, but some people are saying now is not the right time.

Pink arrows point to concrete problems for a lot of homeowners in the McKennan Park neighborhood.

Joe Alick has lived in his home for 47 years.

“Doesn’t make sense,” Alick said.

In that time, he’s done lots of repairs.

Now he has another.

“All of a sudden a guy was out here from the city and he started marking the sidewalk with pink spray,” Alick said.

The pink arrows mean the homeowner’s sidewalks need to be repaired or replaced.

“And I said, ‘well this is the wrong time of year, since we have the pandemic, you’ve got all these people who live around here, some can’t afford it, there are a lot of people unemployed and all of a sudden you’ve given them till October 1st in which to fix them,” Alick said.

“I’d say this year we’ve gotten about 550 complaints,” Chad Huwe with Sioux Falls Public Works said.

Chad Huwe is an engineer with Sioux Falls Public Works.

Don Jorgensen: Did you guys think about postponing it because of the pandemic?

Huwe: You know these are based on complaints.

Complaints of sidewalks that are broken up or uneven. He says it’s a safety issue.

“In this instance we are very close to a park, people are out walking every day, using them for exercise, using them to get to work, using to get to a bus stop, things like that,” Huwe said. “I’ve seen pictures of people who have tripped on hazards like this, we take these complaints very seriously and we didn’t talk about delaying them, but we wanted to make sure we got out and marked them and put the residence on notice,” Huwe said.

Residents like Alick who say they have no choice but to fix them.

“It is what it is, that’s always been my theory and if you got to do it, you got to do it, I can afford to do it, but some people can’t,” Alick said.

Huwe says the deadline to fix the sidewalks is October or November, but his department is willing to work with any homeowner who may have financial difficulties, allowing them until next spring to complete the work.