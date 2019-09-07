Sidewalk Arts Festival showcases over 300 artists

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Artists from KELOLAND and across the nation showcased their work in Sioux Falls today.

While the weather may have been gloomy, plenty of people still came to the Sidewalk Arts Festival in Sioux Falls. Hundreds of people came out for the 56th annual festival.

Over 300 artists lined the streets of downtown Sioux Falls with tents full of their art to showcase.

Organizers say this year’s festival is one of the largest they’ve had.

“I’ve been involved in a number of these now and honestly this year, you always say it’s the biggest and the best, but I really feel it is,” Director of Museums, Jason Folkerts said.

Organizers say 50 new artists joined this year's festival.