Sidewalk Arts Festival returns to the streets of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sidewalk Arts Festival is set for Saturday in Sioux Falls.

The festival will feature more than 220 vendors, including fine art, folk art, and craft artisans on the streets surrounding the Washington Pavilion, though its reach extends throughout Downtown Sioux Falls.

“We absolutely see an impact from it. It’s one of the big events that’s happening on Saturday, along with Germanfest, it’s the last weekend for Levitt, so all of these events and promotions just mean so much for the whole entire city, especially the downtown restaurants and retailers as well,” DTSF Community Outreach Coordinator Sadie Swier said.

The Sidewalk Arts Festival also includes live entertainment, activities for kids, and food vendors. It runs from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday.