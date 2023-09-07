SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The longest-running festival in Sioux Falls is set to make its return downtown, with the 60th annual Sidewalk Arts Festival.

The streets surrounding the Washington Pavilion will soon be overrun by the arts, with the Sidewalk Arts Festival.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I’ve got artists from 12 different states coming in for one day, from 9:00 to 5:00, and they will be selling what they create,” Washington Pavilion Development Coordinator Katharine Hults said.

The Sidewalk Arts Festival will feature more than 270 vendor booths, including local artists, food vendors, and live performances.

“The atmosphere is so fun, it’s a fast paced day, you’re going to see some of the same vendors you’ve seen for decades and some that are brand new this year,” Hults said.

“What I love about the Sidewalk Arts Festival is it’s a bunch of communities and groups and artists coming together to celebrate what they do and to share what they do with the community. It’s kind of an amazing opportunity for us all to be showcased in an environment where a lot of our community members are going to see us,” The Premiere Playhouse’s Oliver Mayes said.

Oliver Mayes is Managing Artistic Director at The Premiere Playhouse. The theatre group will have a booth at the festival to promote their upcoming production, The Little Mermaid.

“It’s going to be a Little Mermaid theme, it’s going to feel kind of Under the Sea, and we’ll have Ariel there and things to take photos with, and we try to make it a little more interactive,” Mayes said.

The Sidewalk Arts Festival also serves as one of the biggest fundraisers for the Washington Pavilion.

“They go to help all of the programs, from the preschool to the Dakota Academy of Performing Arts to the Science Center, Visual Arts Center, Performing Arts, kind of just helps every program be better,” Hults said.

It’s an event by the arts, for the arts.

The Sidewalk Arts Festival runs from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, and is free to attend.