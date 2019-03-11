Side Streets in Sioux Falls Are Slippery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - If you drove around Sioux Falls at all this weekend, you know just how bad the streets were due to the snow and rain. Throughout the city, streets are covered in frozen slush.

"It's become a big problem around Sioux Falls and it's all over the like west side, and you know east side, here downtown," Allison Eichacker said.

Drivers say the side streets are difficult to navigate for various reasons.

"They're not the best thing in the world, there's a lot of pot holes and now since it's all slushy and watery and icy. There's like a lot of, like I said, potholes. They're not the best; they could be better," Andrea Jovanovic said.

Icy, Bumpy Side Streets

Depending on the area, you might luck out.

"My experience has been good. It seems like they put a lot of work in them. These last several weekends they're constantly out and they've done a fantastic job in our neighborhood," Jeff Svennes said.

But for the most part, drivers have to be cautious of the road conditions.

"Just like potholes are bad and the slush is very intense when you drive on it. It's just kind of frustrating as a driver," Eichacker said.

"There's one right up here by the stop light that's really, really bad it's just like (hand motions bumpy & laughs)," Jovanovic said.

However, snow crews continue their hard work to make the roads safer and their efforts don't go unnoticed.

"A lot of snow has come lately and they put a lot of hours in and I just want to thank them and we appreciate them," Svennes said.