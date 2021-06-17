Side hustles growing in popularity

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One in three Americans, or 34 percent, had a ‘side hustle’ or side job in 2020. And according to a recent survey, 24 percent plan to start one this year.

Brendan Harberts is a fitness trainer turned content developer and real estate photographer.

“My former job with GreatLife Golf and Fitness, they were looking for someone to start making some media content for them. And I had kind of had a little bit of a background with really cheap equipment, you know, making YouTube videos and stuff, and I was like, I think I can do this,” Harberts said.

And just like that, his side job began.

He isn’t alone in the side hustle world, it’s a trend that’s growing rapidly for generating extra income with the bonus of no student loan debt.

“It’s easier now than ever to learn how to do these things. I learned how to do real estate photography from watching YouTube videos and from watching five or six YouTube videos, I was able to take that information, purchase the proper equipment and completely transformed my career trajectory,” Harberts said.

His ‘side hustle’ generated enough income to become his full time job as the owner of Harberts Media.

But a recent survey from Zapier.com finds that money isn’t the only motivation.

“Right now we’re just having fun with it, you know,” Tyler Blake said.

Owners of clothing brand Wake, Monalisa Perez and Tyler Blake make money on the side through their podcast People Being People.

“This is a podcast about, you know, entrepreneurship, real life situations, things that are going on in the world and things that we’re experiencing in our life,” Blake said.

Whether it’s photography or podcasting, if you’re thinking about starting your own side job Blake says go for it.

“Put your best foot forward when you do it, because you will be happy with the results and you know, it gets easier over time,” Blake said.

“Find something you enjoy doing. If there’s a way to monetize it, take that, take that next step and figure out how you’re going to do that,” Harberts said.

