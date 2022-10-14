SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update to the story of the young Sioux Falls pumpkin sales staff raising money for charity.

The three Koch children, Leo, Faye and Ivy, raised $5,585 in sales that they donated to Make A Wish in memory of their late uncle.

The young entrepreneurs sold about 1,000 pumpkins which came from a patch in Hand County. The family posted on Facebook that employees at Scheels donated an additional $1,500 after seeing our story on KELOLAND News.

The total amount tops $7,000 and will pay for a full wish for a Make-A-Wish child.