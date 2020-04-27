Siblings perform healing dance outside of Dow Rummel Village

We’ve spent a lot of time away from family, friends and community members during this pandemic.

That’s especially true for seniors.

12-year-old Avayah Weston and her three siblings, all members of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe, performed a healing dance outside of Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls on Monday.

“We just thought that a healing dance would help them a little bit, and we can pray and hope that people can get more better. While we dance for them, they can see us and be happy,” Fancy Shawl Dancer Avayah Weston said.

Some residents watched the dancers from their balconies.

It brought some normalcy back to Dow Rummel Village, which has been under visitor restrictions since March 11.

“We need to give our people, our residents, here at Dow Rummel a way to know that they’re important and they’re important to us and the entire community. And we want to support each other that way,” Dow Rummel Village Independent Events Coordinator and Volunteer Supervisor Rogene Brown said.

“I think it’s just wonderful, very timely. And I love the Native American dances anyway,” Resident Margot Nelson said.

This particular dance may be just what the community needs right now.

“I’m just hoping that people can like, watching us get happy and hoping that all of our prayers and healing songs that we do help them,” Weston said.

The siblings danced in four different parking lots outside of Dow Rummel Village, Monday morning.