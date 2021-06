SIBLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – There’s financial help available for any Sibley residents who were displaced last month due to the train derailment.

Those who have recently submitted a claim to be reimbursed for their hotel stay but have not submitted their paperwork can bring it to the Sibley Fire Hall Thursday.

Union Pacific representatives will be there from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Affected residents are asked to bring all the necessary paperwork and receipts wtih them.