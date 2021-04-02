Shroeder Fire reaches 86% containment with just over 2,200 acres burned

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — All of the evacuations are lifted, and crews are making significant progress in the battle against the Schroeder Fire. At last report, the fire just west of Rapid City, was 86 percent contained at just over 2,200 acres.

It’s been a long week for firefighters and people with homes near the path of the Schroeder fire. Today the final evacuees are making their way home.

“The overall of people’s morale coming back has been thrilled. They’re absolutely thankful and we are also thankful for the public’s support and being able to reach out a hand. We are also thankful for the residents in the area for their cooperation with the evacuations as well,” Deputy Bowman said.

It’s also been a busy week for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are in charge of road closures and evacuations.

“So when people are coming through we’re checking just to make sure that they are a resident and not an onlooker trying to take pictures,” Deputy Bowman said.

Right now, fire crews are still on the ground working lines and monitoring the fire.

The amount of crew members changed from 250 to 216 due to the increasing containment.

“So the number has gone down a little bit, we still have a pretty robust workforce out there on the line but those numbers will start to dwindle as containment increases,” Nathan Hallam, Rocky Mountain Blue Team Ops, said.

Today, the National Weather Service issued a red-flag warning. Tomorrow the fire danger will be very high. That means people need to be careful as they enjoy the nice weather.

“The conditions here are super dry so with that if you guys are going out to recreate, just be diligent. Now is not a good time to be having a campfire or burn barrels, things of that nature. Let’s hold off until we get some moisture in this area before we start doing those sort of activities,” Hallam said.

Crews on the Shroeder Fire hope to see the containment percentage go up by tonight.