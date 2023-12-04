SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the last 11 years, the Shriners have hosted Christmas events for patients and their families.

On Sunday, close to 200 children and their families from the Shriner Hospital were able to celebrate a Christmas Party.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The event began at Lewis Drug at 69th and Louise.

Forty kids and their families made their first stop where they were given gift cards to buy themselves and their families presents.

The goal of the annual event is to provide these kids with a Christmas to remember.

“It’s just a joy getting our patients out there having fun and in an environment where they’re not singled out because of whatever their disability may be,” Christmas Party Co-chairman Kevin Tomshack said.

After shopping, the families were able to go celebrate at the Christmas Party held at the El Riad Shrine in Downtown Sioux Falls.