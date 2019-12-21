Shredding in the season at Great Bear

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday was the season’s opening day at Great Bear Ski Valley, and however you make your way down the slopes, however fast you do it, one word does a nice job of describing it.

“I’m just out here shredding,” snowboarder Javier Avelar said.

Shredding some slopes is a long time coming.

“It’s opening day, we’ve been waiting a long time for this, the kids are out skiing, snowboarding, tubing, it’s a great day,” Great Bear Ski Valley general manager Dan Grider said.

It’s a winter ritual here in eastern KELOLAND.

“We try to make it out at least two or three times every year, and just enjoy some quality family time, and at least we got great weather today, so this is awesome,” skier Megan Vander Haar said.

“I’m excited to come out today to snowboard, haven’t done it in a while,” snowboarder D’Marcus Waterbury said.

And it’s not like there are plenty of spots to do this nearby.

“There’s not many other places around Sioux Falls that you could go snowboarding,” Avelar said.

“You’ve got to go three hours either way. three hours to Mount Kato, three hours down to Mt. Crescent down in Omaha,” Grider said.

Preparation for opening day didn’t happen overnight.

“We started making snow a week ago last Monday,” Grider said. “It took us about seven, eight days to get enough snow on the hill to get it groomed up and get people out on it, so we’re ready to roll.”

Grider says he’s relieved that opening day is here.

“It’s a relief,” Grider said. “The way it kind of goes is you’re really relieved when you first turn the snow guns on for the season. and then you’re relieved when you’re open, and then it’s when you’re 100% open. so this is the second check mark.”

The slopes at Great Bear open up at 9 a.m. Saturday. For a closer look at their hours, check out their website here.