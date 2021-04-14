Shred Event this weekend to benefit Crime Stoppers of the Sioux Empire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An event happening this weekend in Sioux Falls can help you and law enforcement.



The Annual Shred Event is a way for you to get rid of sensitive documents safely, all while raising money for Crime Stoppers of the Sioux Empire.

Help from the public can make a big difference when it comes to solving crimes.

“There’s a lot of cases that we investigate that without the help of the public in these tips that come in we would be unable to solve them,” Sgt. Paul Creviston with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Crime Stoppers of the Sioux Empire is one way to do that.

It’s a program that allows you to anonymously report tips and potentially receive money for it.

While the organization operates independently of law enforcement agencies, the information helps investigators.

“We get tips on anything from very small crimes, but we’ve also gotten tips on major crimes such as homicides,” Creviston said.

Creviston says Crime Stoppers has led to more than 500 arrests in the Sioux Empire over the years.

“Sometimes these tips lead us to search warrants and things of that nature where we’re able to recover stolen items, that we’ve actually recovered over $600,000 worth of property from the tips that are submitted through Crime Stoppers to us,” Creviston said.

Jessie Schmidt plays an active role in the organization.

“Every community has crime at some level and this is really a great way for individuals to help make your community better, at the same time, protecting yourself,” Shred Event co-chair Jessie Schmidt said.

“Every bit of information that we can get on specific cases is huge because you never know what little piece we need in order to solve the case,” Creviston said.

To report a crime, you can call 367-7007 or use the p3 tips app. All tips remain anonymous.

To protect your personal information, Crime Stoppers is holding its annual Shred Event this Saturday.

This year it will be in the parking lots of all three of Sioux Falls’ public high schools.

Also different this year, is the event will run from 8:00 a.m. until noon.

You can bring your sensitive documents including personal, financial, tax or other information to be shredded.

Crime Stoppers is just asking that you make a $5 donation per box or bag.