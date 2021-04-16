Shred Event Saturday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crime Stoppers of the Sioux Empire is hosting its annual Shred Event, Saturday, April 17. This is a time for you to safely get rid of any personal documents, keeping them out of the hands of criminals.

Drop off sites will be open from 8 a.m. until noon in the parking lots of Sioux Falls’ three public high schools:

Roosevelt High School at 6600 W. 41st Street

Lincoln High School at 2900 S. Cliff Avenue

Washington High School at 501 N. Sycamore

Volunteers will be on hand to remove your boxes or bags from your vehicle, so there is no need to get out of your car. Dakota Data Shred will have a secure shredder on site at each location.

This is Crime Stoppers’ only fundraiser of the year. You are asked to make a $5 donation per box/bag. Money from this event will be used in paying out rewards to those giving tips leading to arrests of suspected criminals.

Visit irs.gov for details on how long you need to keep tax documents.