Shows to expect at The Orpheum Theater

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Orpheum Theater is about to bring even more entertainment to downtown Sioux Falls. Back in July, the Washington Pavilion took over management of the theater. Thursday, staff announced some new shows you can check out in the next couple of months.

In the next few months, this theater section of downtown Sioux Falls will have audiences buzzing with excitement.

With the Washington Pavilion now running The Orpheum Theater, they’ve announced four new shows for next year’s lineup.

“We have The Good Humor Men coming in January, Catapult, which is a family show at the beginning of March, the end of March we have Gina Chavez, who is a Latin folk singer, song writer and then in June we have Menopause the Musical,” Director of Performances and Events, Regina Ruhberg said.

From comedians, to music and Broadway shows, there’s a little something for everyone.

“You name it we’re going to be offering it to the public, that was our goal, taking over management and that’s our plan,” President and CEO, Darrin Smith said.

While the Washington Pavilion also offers its own shows, this gives people another option in a different area of downtown Sioux Falls.

“Another seating arrangement, a different style of theater, is just opening up the doors to all kinds of varieties and this is just the first four of very many that we will be presenting,” Ruhberg said.

“It’s just a continuation of giving back to the community, but it’s really what we give well and just excited to make the Orpheum theater to become a real hub of activity in downtown Sioux Falls,” Smith said.

Tickets go on sale next week and are available at the Washington Pavilion Box Office. You can also call 605-367-6000 or go online.