Showplace Cabinetry on track for a record year

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Showplace Cabinetry in Harrisburg just posted record sales in July and is on pace for a record year. Demand for kitchen and bathroom cabinets is high during the pandemic according to CEO Paul Sova.

Sova and Director of Marketing Scott Korsten will be retiring at the end of the year and are glad to be leaving the company in a good spot. Showplace boasts $90 million in annual sales nationwide and builds about 45 kitchens a day. It has three manufacturing plants, two showrooms and retail outlets in Des Moines and Denver.

“Helped create all that we have here including the structures and the products and all the equipment but also the culture that we have and the people that we’ve hired,” Sova said.

Showplace Cabinetry started in Harrisburg in 1999 with 20 employees. It now has nearly 600 people on staff. Company President Bill Allen will take over as CEO next year.