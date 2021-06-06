Showing Sioux Falls the heart of a hero and giving to the Children’s Miracle Network

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Saturday, the first Hero Experience event was showing kids in Sioux Falls that heroes can arrive on a scene in different ways, whether it’s as your favorite superhero or your next door neighbor.

What does it mean to be a hero?

“Stick up for others when they’re in trouble,” event attendee Anthony said.

“Probably like when they get down, they get back up,” event attendee Avery said.

To help these kids and others understand what the heart of a hero is, Nicole Grandshaw created the Hero Experience at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance.

Batman, Captain America and other superheroes alongside everyday heroes like soldiers, fire fighters and police officers were here.

“I want them to see a different light, I want them to see the light that we see them in,” Grandshaw said. “That, you know, when you call on them they’re there for you. I want them to see that they could be a hero if they want. That Captain America’s amazing and that means they can be a soldier or Batman’s amazing and they can go fight a fire.”

“You know the biggest thing is just the recognition, you know, realize why they have the freedoms and the things that they’re able to do is because of the amazing people of the men and women of the military, you know, your first responders, firemen and things like that,” Sioux Falls Batman said. “These are the backbone of the heart of America and why we get to celebrate things that we do.”

The event was free thanks to sponsors, and any free-will donations are going to Children’s Miracle Network.

“It started out small and it just went gigantic, but I feel like that’s kind of the heart of a hero,” Grandshaw said. “They start out with something super small and then they just get bigger because they just see the need.”

Saturday was also Sioux Falls Batman day in honor of the man behind the mask, Terry Mattke. He’s been the Sioux Falls Batman for four and a half years but the Hero Experience event was his last in Sioux Falls before moving to the east coast.