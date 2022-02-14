SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman says the nurses at Sanford hospital are special people, and she wants everyone to know.

Pam Hoefert’s husband, Roy, was diagnosed with COVID-19 at the end of December. He spent 20 days in the COVID ward before being moved to the pulmonary unit.

Pam Hoefert says her husband Roy was diagnosed with COVID-19 on December 23rd. 7 days later, he was in the ICU.

“Every time there was a test run you would get bad news, bad news, then when they came up with the x-ray that showed 95 percent of his lung was gone that’s when we hit our low,” said Pam.

But slowly Roy began to recover and he was moved to the pulmonary floor. Nurse Erin Covey was working when Roy arrived.

“Thinking back to that day to where he is at now, I would have never guessed initially seeing him I thought he’s got a real tough road ahead of him and honestly wasn’t sure what direction he was going to go. But I’m so pleased at where he is at right now,” Covey said.

Pam has spent hundreds of hours in the hospital, and as the nursing staff cared for her husband she decided she was going to care for them. When friends and family asked if there was anything they could do for her, she said yes, you can do something nice for the nurses.

“I had a third grade class from Humboldt, they made this poster, the 5th grade class from Discovery and then the church,” said Pam.

Pam set up a little snack shop in one of the rooms.

“Because of what you guys do, day in and day out, you don’t get to call in sick, you don’t get to have a headache or bad day with your family you just have to come in,” said Pam.

From candy bars, to Chick-fil-A, to gift bags, Pam is making sure the nurses feel appreciated.

“So today has been planned ever since I knew Roy and I didn’t get to have the Valentine’s Day that we normally do, so you make something good out of something bad,” said Pam.

But Pam wasn’t the only one with surprises, today the nurses had one of their own.

“This is for thoughtfulness and kindness the treats that you give us every day, they keep us going,” said one of the nurses.

“Thank you, it’s beautiful,” said Pam.

“It’s everything, I mean sometimes it’s just those little things that make your day there are shifts where our nurses aren’t getting breaks because we are so busy,” said Covey.

Pam says her plan to show appreciation keeps growing.

“Every morning I wake up I got an email or a text or a message, somebody else wanting to do for you guys, so I might have been the messenger but you are the reason they did it,” said Pam.

Roy is almost ready to move to a rehab facility. He can move portions of his upper body including his arms, but Pam says he has a long road ahead of him.