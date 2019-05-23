Showdown for Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Each year, South Dakota Corn uses a statewide rivalry to raise money for Feeding South Dakota.

The University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University compete in the Showdown Series for a trophy, bragging rights and of course— a good cause.

This year, the universities raised $70,000 for Feeding South Dakota.

"This partnership has provided a great avenue for us to educate South Dakotans about the number one industry that we're involved with is agriculture, and we also are accomplishing helping Feeding South Dakota," Doug Noem with South Dakota Corn said.

SDSU beat USD by 3 points, making them the Showdown Series Trophy winners.