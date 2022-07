SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over the course of Wednesday and Thursday night, a spectacular sight has graced our skies, as a supermoon has hovered over KELOLAND.

KELOLAND News viewer Micah Hewitt sent these photos of the lunar phenomenon.

Courtesy Victoria Swanson

Courtesy Tiffany Jostock

Courtesy Tiffany Jostock

Courtesy Micah Hewitt

Courtesy Micah Hewitt

Courtesy Micah Hewitt

Courtesy Danika Dunlap

Courtesy Danika Dunlap

Courtesy Danika Dunlap

Courtesy Bekka Kiner

Courtesy Marissa Lute

Courtesy Marissa Lute

If you have your own photos of the supermoon that you’d like to share with the world, send them to us at ushare@keloland.com