Shovels, grills, batteries, toilet seat covers: What’s on your last-minute shopping list?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you haven’t completed your Christmas shopping by now, you’re pretty much out of luck. At this hour, stores are closing their doors, putting a bow on an eventful shopping season that started with Black Friday social distancing and ended with snow shoveling after the blizzard.

Dee Hoff of Sioux Falls is closing the lid on her Christmas shopping.

“Everybody’s giving me a few extra hints of things Santa might want. One of them was the toilet seat cover, the other was a wallet from Ace, but don’t tell,” Hoff said.

Well, secret’s out, now. Hoff wasn’t expecting the last-minute crowds at Nyberg’s Ace, thinking the snow would keep customers away.

“I am very surprised that everybody is out and about so early on a Christmas Eve morning,” Hoff said.

It turns out, Nyberg’s Ace was even busy during the blizzard.

“It was unreal! People ventured out in the snow to get Christmas presents,” Nyberg’s Ace Corporate Advisor Jody Rasmussen said.

Wednesday’s blizzard finally put customers in mind for snow shovels, items that had been moving quite slowly during this Christmas shopping season.

“Finally, finally we got some snow. Finally, we got some winter, so it’s been good, it’s been good,” Rasmussen said.

The winter storm led to some power shopping.

“The batteries have been going like crazy. Flashlights they need for power outages and for toys and for anything that requires batteries we’re selling a lot of batteries,” Rasmussen said.

Shoppers are also checking out grills with plans to fire them up over the holiday. Christmas week in South Dakota where barbeques follow blizzards at the last-minute.

Rasmussen says overall holiday sales have been up over last year. She says that’s because more people are homebound during the pandemic, so they’re purchasing more household items.