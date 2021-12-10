Shovel and snowblower sales piling up faster than the snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The weather may be cold, but the sales of snowblowers and shovels are hot.

Before the snowfall had even ended, some were already digging out…

Nick Lease was digging too, but he was digging into his pocket. He bought more than $400 worth of snow shovels.

“Why are you buying so many shovels, well they break, and we want to make sure we have plenty of them tonight,” Lease said.

Lease owns Pebblebeach Landscaping. When he told me that, I thought to myself, Pebblebeach… That sounds pretty good right now.

Jamie Halvorson thought he might have to shovel today, because his snowblower was in the shop.

“Waking up this morning, I texted a few neighbors to see if I could borrow theirs and about an hour later I got a call from Ideal Yardware saying your snowblower is done, come pick it up,” Halvorson said.

At Ideal Yardware, when they opened this morning, the sales began been piling up faster than the snow.

“There were people waiting while we got ready for the day, I think that first hour we sold seven or eight snowblowers,” owner Cory Hansen said.

Cory Hansen says he started the season with about 400 snowblowers. He only has 60 left, well 58 after tomorrow.

“There was a guy coming to get two snowblowers, he called about a half hour in and said he went off the interstate into the ditch, went through two barbwire fences so he’s more concerned about that, but said he’ll be in tomorrow,” Hansen said.

Which will hopefully be a lot better than today.

Hansen says the supply shortage is affecting him. He says he probably won’t get any more snowblowers until the end of January or early February.