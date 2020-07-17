Shouting from a rooftop for Special Olympics South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – If you drove past Flyboy Donuts today in Sioux Falls, you might have seen something a little out of the ordinary.

“Come on over and have a donut. Help us support our Special Olympics athletes,” Nancy Lehner said.



Supporting a good cause and getting a donut in return. That was what Nancy Lehner, a retired police officer, was promoting on top of Flyboy Donuts Friday.

“I volunteer to support our Special Olympics athletes here in the state of South Dakota,” Nancy Lehner, a retired police officer said.



Lehner is a Law Enforcement Torch Runner for Special Olympics. All across the nation, torch runners support the organization through various fundraisers, like Cops on Donut Shops.



“It’s amazing how people truly want to support our nonprofits and Special Olympics. We have 27 hundred plus athletes across the state and that’s what this event is supporting,” Darryl Nordquist, CEO of Special Olympics South Dakota said.



Lehner says seeing the determination Special Olympics athletes have to reach their goals is why she supports the organization.



“When you want to do something and set your sights at something and that’s what I did as a kid when I decided I wanted to be a police officer when I was a little girl and got to do it for 23 years. I see that in them. I couldn’t do enough for them because they do it for us,” Lehner said.



Supporting a good cause by, literally, shouting from the rooftop.

This is Lehner’s second year supporting Special Olympics from the rooftop of Flyboy Donuts on East 10th street. The next event for the organization will be a bingo fundraiser on July 31 at Remedy Brewing.