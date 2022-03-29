SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Gravel shoulder work on two highways near Blunt and Onida will continue starting on April 4, the South Dakota Department of Transportation said.

Work consists of reestablishing the gravel shoulders from the Blunt junction north on U.S. Highway 83 to Onida and east on U.S. Highway 14 to mile marker 254.

The contractor has about one mile left to complete on Highway 83 north and approximately five miles on Highway 14, according to SDDOT.

Traffic will be guided through the work zone with flaggers and a pilot car as needed.

The contractor anticipates that it will take approximately three to four weeks to complete the shoulder work on these sections of road, according to SDDOT.

This project has an overall completion date of July 22, 2022