PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The idea of allowing urban chickens was brought forward Tuesday night during the public comment period at the Pierre City Commission meeting.

Paul Giovanetti, who spoke about the issue, listed other cities in South Dakota that allow urban chickens. He listed the benefits such as people having fresh eggs, pest control and organic fertilizer.

The topic of urban chickens is one the Pierre City Commission confronted about 10 years ago. A group called Pierre Urban Chicken Reform wanted an ordinance to allow people to have six chickens within city limits, but it didn’t go through.