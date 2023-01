SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police responded to several shots-fired calls across the city this New Year’s.

That included one call outside of Tommy Jack’s Pub in downtown.

Police say an argument between two people just before 2 a.m. Saturday led to one of them firing shots in the air before running off.

No one was hurt. But police say they recovered a dozen shell casings in a nearby alley.