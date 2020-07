SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating a report of shots fired near Falls Park Sunday morning.

Officers were at the park for an unrelated DUI call when they heard gunshots just after 3 a.m. Sunday. Police say a crowd that had gathered in the area of 3rd Street and Weber Avenue ran off as officers arrived on the scene.

Police found spent shell casings in the area, but they say no one was hurt. Authorities have not identified any suspects.