HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Lincoln County are investigating shots fired late Tuesday night south of Harrisburg.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to shots fired at 465th Avenue and 275th Street at 11:20 p.m. Shortly after arriving, they found one of the people involved at the Harrisburg South Middle School parking lot.

The case is under investigation.

Authorities called it an isolated incident and added there is no danger to the public.