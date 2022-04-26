SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are searching for the people connected to a road rage incident that involved gun shots.

Investigators say the incident started last night when a vehicle pulled out in front of another car. The victim honked his horn — that’s when police say the suspect vehicle followed the victim.

At one point, a person leaned out of the suspect vehicle and fired a gun several times. The bullets did not hit the victim or his vehicle.

Investigators are looking for a Kia Sorento.

If you have information on this shooting, you’re asked to call the Sioux Falls Police Department at (605) 367-7000.