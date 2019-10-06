Shots fired at Sioux Falls home

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — No one was hurt after someone opened fire at a home with people inside, including children, in central Sioux Falls.

The shots-fired call came in at 10:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of W. 33rd Street and S. Duluth Avenue.

Police say officers found a home on S. Duluth that was struck several times by gunfire. A vehicle parked in the driveway was also hit.

KELOLAND News spoke to a woman who said she was inside the home at the time with her two grandchildren and two other people.

She heard between six or seven rounds fired followed by a car speeding off.

Police have not identified any suspects connected to the shooting.