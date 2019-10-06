Shots fired at Sioux Falls home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — No one was hurt after someone opened fire at a home with people inside, including children, in central Sioux Falls.

The shots-fired call came in at 10:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of W. 33rd Street and S. Duluth Avenue.

Police say officers found a home on S. Duluth that was struck several times by gunfire. A vehicle parked in the driveway was also hit.

KELOLAND News spoke to a woman who said she was inside the home at the time with her two grandchildren and two other people.

She heard between six or seven rounds fired followed by a car speeding off.

Police have not identified any suspects connected to the shooting.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss