Shots fired at Sioux Falls apartment building

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a scary situation where someone fired a gun into two apartments.

Investigators say around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, neighbors heard several shots at an apartment building on South Majestic View Place. While several of the bullets hit the outside of the apartment, some went through the walls.

“One of the rooms there was a, was the room of a girl. She was inside that bedroom at that time; she was not harmed,” Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

At this point, there is no suspect. Police are hoping to find surveillance video that will help with the investigation.