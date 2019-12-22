Shots fired at Huron police officer

HURON, SD (Associated Press) — Police in Huron are looking for a 20-year-old man suspected of opening fire on a police officer during an attempted traffic stop.

According to Huron police, it happened Friday night after the officer activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

Police say one of the passengers fired numerous shots from a handgun.

The driver then crashed into a snow bank and the people inside the vehicle ran off.

Officers took a juvenile passenger into custody. But the suspected shooter is still at-large.