SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating what appears to be a drive-by shooting.

The report came in at 11:30 p.m. Friday on Chickadee Place, which is just a block from Hayward Elementary School.

“There were two neighboring homes that were shot. One of them was hit three times. The other was hit five times. It sounds like there were people inside, but nobody was harmed,” Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

Police say there are a lot of unknowns. They’re hoping someone in the area has video of the car or people who were involved.