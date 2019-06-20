Shoto Teien Japanese Garden hosts special guests

Ben Chu has been coming to the Shoto Teien Japanese Garden in Terrance Park for over 25 years to work with Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation and local volunteers.

Ben’s experience in the field of horticulture makes his annual visit vital to the prosperity of the Japanese Gardens. At 1 p.m. Thursday, we will also welcome Japanese Consulate General Ito, Honorary Consul Dick Stahl and Japanese Garden Friends for a tour of the Japanese Gardens.

“I think if you have quality maintenance, then those people that use the park those people in the community are going to notice that and will take pride in it and use it well,” Horticulture Supervisor Ben Chu said.

Chu is the Horticulture Supervisor for the Missouri Botanical Gardens.

He and several volunteers come back each year to help prune the trees for the Sioux Falls Japanese Gardens.