Shot of hope: 77-year-old Sanford Health volunteer gets second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 vaccinations in South Dakota continue at a rapid pace according to health care professionals.



Just yesterday the state health department dropped the age group to 70 and over who can now receive the vaccine.



Thursday at Sanford Health, nurses gave a second dose to a 77-year-old volunteer, who says her prayers have been answered.

Nurses at Sanford Health form an assembly line, if you will, every morning preparing the next round of COVID-19 vaccines for those who are eligible.

“I’ve been waiting for this day for awhile it just makes me feel more secure,” Thompson said.

77-year-old Thayllis Thompson has volunteered at the hospital for the past 11 years, up until when the pandemic first hit.

“I quit right away when they said no more volunteers,” Thompson said.

Thompson took that advice and took a hiatus from volunteering, until she could receive her vaccination.

“I came back one day after Labor Day and I felt really uncomfortable,” Thompson said.

But today, she’s feeling very comfortable; receiving her second dose, something she likes to call a shot at hope to go back to doing something she truly loves and that’s volunteering and helping others.

“I’m excited to go back to volunteer, I really missed it during the pandemic,” Thompson said.

It’s a feeling that’s shared by many when they too receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

“Truly, it brings us such joy to see all of the high fives, air high fives, they are just truly excited to get their vaccines,” Terri Carlson of Sanford Health said.

Now that she’s received her second dose, she encourages everyone to get theirs when the time comes.

“I know some people are a little leery about it, but it was just like coming into the doctor’s office and getting a shot for anything else,” Thompson said. “Not only do you want to do it for yourself, but you also want to do it for everyone else that you’re around,” Thompson said.

Thompson says she’s hoping she’ll be back at Sanford Health next week to start volunteering again.