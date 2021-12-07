Shot fired at vehicle goes through door, hits cell phone

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are looking for a black SUV following a shooting at a stoplight.

Two drivers were stopped at 6th Street and West Avenue, near Covell Lake, early Monday morning. Police say a man driving a black SUV pulled out a gun, reached across his passenger seat and shot at the other car.

The bullet went through the door. Fortunately, police say the victim had a phone right where the bullet hit.

The phone started on fire, but the driver was able to put it out and only suffered bruises.

Police say the victim described the suspect as a Black man who is around 25-years-old. A passenger in the vehicle is described as a white woman, also around 25-years-old.

If you have information on the shooting, you should call police or Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007 or 877-367-7007. You can also download the free “P3 Tips” app or submit tips online.