Shorter lines at Minnehaha County Treasurer’s office

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you need to to take care of business at the Minnehaha County Treasurer’s office, you may want to make a trip to the county administration building today.

Lines this morning were far shorter than the ones that had formed outside the building after it reopened nearly two months ago. The pandemic, combined with an already busy time of year, contributed to the long lines.

“And it was springtime when people start licensing their summer stuff, boats, water skis, jet skis, that kind of stuff, but that’s what caused the big pileup,” Minnehaha County Treasurer Pam Nelson said.

Nelson says her staff is getting caught up with the backlog and that’s reducing the wait times for people.

We’ll here from people in line who were pleasantly surprised about not having to wait in line for hours, tonight on KELOLAND News.