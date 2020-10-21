Short film project sees strong community backing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Back in June, we introduced you to two filmmakers who are working on a short film in efforts to create perspective on race and diversity. Earlier this week they hit well above their financial goal. They hope this backing can help spread their message of moving forward.

After finishing their successful Kickstarter campaign, Daniel Bergeson and Bobby Peacock are ready to kickstart the next phase of production on their short film ‘Hazard.’

“The community backing has been overwhelming for sure just because we didn’t know – this is something we never experiences before when it comes to the amount of support,” Bergeson said.

They raised around $26,000 which is 3,000 above their original goal. It’s also just enough to afford casting and production costs.

“Part of it was, obviously, Kickstarter, but the other part was having meetings with family, friends, and just kind of telling them the vision of The Hazard Film Project,” Peacock said.

They reached out to the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation for additional support.

“The arts and storytelling really inspire empathy and the ability to feel what it’s like to walk in someone else’s shoes, and, I think, that’s just hugely important right now,” Gale said.

After hearing their pitch, Vice President Patrick Gale and his team gave the duo a check for $15,000 dollars to support the film bringing their total budget to around $31,000. With this extra backing, not only can they complete the film, but expand their mission to bring more awareness to social issues and community engagement…

“Now we have the opportunity to do more things like other projects, or have seed money for things coming up in the future which is really, really exciting,” Peacock said.

…And having a vision for a better tomorrow for today.

“The Hazard Film project, as an organization, is a lot more than one film and one workshop; that is our first endeavor, but it’s… a vision for the future. We’re looking at a decade, two decades ahead of, ‘What is this organization actually going be?'”

They originally planned to shoot the film this fall, but have delayed production till next spring due to COVID-19. Click here to learn more about The Hazard Film Project.