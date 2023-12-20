PARKER, S.D. (KELO) — County courthouses are landmarks for their towns and communities. In Parker, the Turner County Courthouse rises up and watches over the community.

“I’ve worked here for 38 and a half years,” Sheila Hagemann of Parker said. “It was my full career, adult life. That’s why it’s important to me.”

The heart of this local landmark was built back in 1904. It was partially evacuated on Tuesday because trusses on the east side of the aging building had sunk 19 inches.

“We’re just a little bit away from 120 years; there’s bound to be some upkeep and maintenance,” said Mick Miller of Viborg, chair of the Turner County Commission. “I mean, I kind of walk more bent over now than I did 50 years ago.”

The Turner County Commission on Wednesday afternoon held a special meeting where they heard about the structural integrity of their courthouse. Sam Brockshus, group leader with Sioux Falls-based engineering firm ISG, shared that while a shoring up process had gone off without a hitch, it’s only a temporary solution.

“It’s just basically like it says, shoring it up to make it safe and a usable workplace for right now,” Miller said.

Miller says any permanent fix is still to-be-determined.

“Do I personally think it’s going to fall into a heap right now? Absolutely not,” Miller said. “But when you’re talking about safety of the general public doing business here and the employees here, that’s number one concern.”

This building matters; just ask Hagemann.

“It’s a landmark, especially when you come in to Parker,” she said. “It sits on top of the hill, and when people come here to pay their taxes or get their license plates, they just believe that they’re coming in and they feel good about themselves. Even though they have to spend money here.”

Miller said the offices which were closed Tuesday remained closed Wednesday; it’s likely that Friday is the earliest they would open up.