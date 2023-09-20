SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular attraction in Sioux Falls will temporarily close to undergo renovations.

The Japanese Gardens have been a part of Sioux Falls since the 1930s.

“We see a lot of activity out here on a day-to-day basis, people walking during lunch or people enjoying them in the afternoons,” Park Development Specialist Carter Roberts said.

From time to time, the grounds require maintenance.

“We thought it would be a good idea, with how popular this park is, to expand the shoreline a little bit,” Roberts said.

The project, which officially starts Friday, became necessary due to erosion of the shoreline, and will add square footage to the park.

“Along the whole Japanese Garden, we’re going to be bumping it out about ten feet so we’ll have ten more feet of usable space and then at the entrance, the wedding garden and the waterfall, we’ll have an additional 20 to 30 feet of space,” Roberts said.

“I’m excited to see what the city does with the park and the events that it will bring,” Sioux Falls resident Nathan Zimmerman said.

Nate Zimmerman comes to Terrace Park often with his 9-year-old dog, Ben.

“He knows this park from one end to the other (laugh),” Zimmerman said.

And it’s a green space Zimmerman has enjoyed watching grow for 20 years.

“You come to appreciate it over time and you get to know the people that work on it. I see them all the time. You just really come to appreciate it,” Zimmerman said.

Roberts says the renovations will only improve an already vibrant spot within Terrace Park.

“Being able to hold bigger weddings and just increase circulation, better sightlines, I think it’s going to be a win-win for everybody,” Roberts said.

The Japanese Gardens portion of Terrace Park will be closed during construction, which is expected to be completed by mid- to late November.