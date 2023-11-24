Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) –As soon as Thanksgiving passes, crowds storm the shopping district to find a good deal.

Friday provided an opportunity for those who stayed inside all day yesterday to get out and see what deals they can find.

“I do believe that there are several people especially this year that have basically held off with their budget to maybe wait for Black Friday and come out and see what we all have to offer out here at the mall,” Giddy Up and Go Boutique Owner Sandra Boldon said.

For a lot of people Black Friday is all about getting the best deals during the holiday season. But for many here, store owners in Rapid City, like at Uptown Rapid City and downtown, they want to encourage you to shop local as the dollar continues to spread around and stays here in Rapid City.

Hundreds of shoppers were out in full force at the mall enjoying the deals and time with their families.

“Because there’s really good deals and I get to hang out with my family when we go Black Friday Shopping,” shopper Madison Gabrielson said.

Both downtown and the mall offer a variety of options for shoppers, making them popular spots on days like today.

“It’s fun to walk around the mall and see every store and see what there is for like just different stuff for family members and stuff like that,” Gabrielson said.

“So we definitely rely on our customers to come out and shop on Black Friday and they seem to never let us down. But there is a lot of planning involved to have your store with the right inventory for the Black Friday,” Boldon said.

With Black Friday today and Small Business Saturday tomorrow… Uptown Rapid is looking forward to a busy holiday season.

A lot of the stores around town will continue these deals through the weekend.