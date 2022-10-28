SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s grocery tax is in the spotlight this election season.

While it’s not on the ballot, all three gubernatorial candidates support repealing it.

Sioux Falls shopper Angela Zaug wants to see the grocery tax repealed.

“Food tax is something that affects every single person, no matter what they’re income is and I think that’s why I think it’s a good idea to remove the food tax. I would love it if legislators would move toward that,” Shopper Anglela Zaug said.

Melvin Van Den Top of Sioux Falls also thinks doing away with the tax would be a fair move.

“There doesn’t need to be government involvement in taxing necessity like food,” Shopper Melvin Van Den Top said.

In a poll conducted by KELOLAND News, Emerson College, and The Hill last week, 1,500 likely voters in South Dakota were asked about the grocery tax.

47 percent of people polled supported a repeal.

A reduction in grocery sales tax got 32 percent of the vote.

And 22 percent say it should remain the same.

The poll has a plus or minus margin error of 2.4 percentage points.

Meanwhile, Zaug says getting rid of the tax would make a difference for people.

“It doesn’t affect me as much, but I’m friends with families that have a lot of children and for the ones with teenage boys in particular I know it would be a real boon,’ Zaug said.

KELOLAND News also talked with several people in the store who didn’t want to go on camera.

One person said the tax should just be reduced because she had a concern over lost tax revenue.

Another person told us the tax should stay in place.