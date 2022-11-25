SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Friday marks the unofficial kickoff to the holiday shopping season. Many shoppers headed out to their favorite stores for some Black Friday deals.

Sale signs offering Black Friday discounts lined store windows at the Empire Mall.

Shoppers were out in full force looking to score some deals.

Vicki Slack and her daughter made their way from Rock Rapids to Sioux Falls Friday morning to do some shopping.

“Well we left Rock Rapids around 7, got here a little before 8:00 and just a few more stops to do, we’re kind of about wrapping it up, hit a few stores here in the mall and have a few more, maybe Kohl’s and Menards,” shopper Vicki Slack said.

The mall opened up at 6:00 a.m. and Dan Gies, the general manager, says there’s been a steady flow of foot traffic.

“Good traffic right away, really picked up around 8, we are going really strong now, so we are happy, the parking lot is full,” general manager, Dan Gies said.

Shoppers have a variety of stores to check out this shopping season, including Tullabee which just opened in April.

“Being a new brand, just having the flow of having people coming in and seeing how it is actually going to be overall and how much we are actually going to see,” store manager, Lucy Castro said.

Even while inflation may be taking a toll on wallets, it’s not stopping these two from getting their shopping done.

“I have noticed a few prices yes, inflation has definitely played a part in it and it’s frustrating, depressing at times of course, but I guess we roll with it and just hope it gets better,” Slack said.

A good start to what hopefully will be a successful holiday shopping season.

“We always try to compare versus last year, you know, and I would say we are busier than last year, it took a little longer to ramp up last year, this year we hit it right away,” Gies said.

Santa is at the mall every day until Christmas Eve. He will be there Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.