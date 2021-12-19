Shoppers countdown to Christmas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Sioux Falls has the Christmas spirit in the air… and in the shops!

Lots of foot traffic downtown at around noon today as shoppers went to fill those stockings. People now have less than a week to buy Christmas presents in time for the 25th. Downtown offers an array of shops to fill stockings of all ages.

Caitlyn Skorczewski had her original online orders delayed, which prompted her to head to local shops for some last minute shopping.

“I actually ordered a couple things online but they haven’t gotten to me yet. So I’m getting items just in case they don’t arrive or they’re right after the fact. Just so that people have something to open up,” Skorczewski said.

Despite the cold temperatures, there were plenty of people out today on Phillips Avenue.