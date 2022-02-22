SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 33-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused of assaulting two employees after he was confronted on shoplifting.

It happened Sunday morning at the Family Dollar on East 10th Street. An employee confronted the man who was trying to take some items.

That’s when police say the suspect started hitting the worker.

“A second one jumped in to stop the assault that employee was hit. Then the suspect ended up leaving. He was found outside in the parking lot.”

Remo Bennett was arrested for robbery, 2 counts of simple assault and shoplifting. Police say one of the employees was taken to the hospital to be checked out.